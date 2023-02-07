Principal Financial Group Increases Position in Broadwind Energy (BWEN)

Fintel reports that Principal Financial Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.22MM shares of Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN). This represents 5.77% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2020 they reported 0.91MM shares and 5.57% of the company, an increase in shares of 33.89% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.74% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Broadwind Energy is $7.14. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 35.74% from its latest reported closing price of $5.26.

The projected annual revenue for Broadwind Energy is $198MM, an increase of 21.65%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.00.

Fund Sentiment

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Broadwind Energy. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 20.75%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BWEN is 0.0152%, a decrease of 24.7911%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.63% to 5,295K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Grace & White holds 1,607,542 shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EAM Investors holds 560,950 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 385,036 shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 381,008 shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWEN by 93.98% over the last quarter.

Essex Investment Management Co holds 368,913 shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 242,181 shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Broadwind Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Broadwind is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., its talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments-quicker, easier and smarter.

