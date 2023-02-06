Principal Financial Group Increases Position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (BCOW)

Fintel reports that Principal Financial Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.58MM shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (BCOW). This represents 8.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 26, 2022 they reported 0.48MM shares and 7.52% of the company, an increase in shares of 20.11% and an increase in total ownership of 1.47% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 12.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BCOW is 0.0411%, a decrease of 51.9250%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.75% to 1,652K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 582,404 shares representing 9.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 583,760 shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCOW by 9.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 353,539 shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,935 shares, representing an increase of 91.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCOW by 1,108.72% over the last quarter.

Maltese Capital Management holds 250,000 shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 243,540 shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCOW by 55.00% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 112,527 shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company.

Bhz Capital Management holds 50,654 shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.