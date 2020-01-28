Principal Financial Group Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $300.9 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $236.5 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Principal Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $396.4 million or $1.41 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Principal Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $396.4 Mln. vs. $316.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.41 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.39

