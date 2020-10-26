Principal Financial Group Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) announced a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $236.0 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $277.1 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Principal Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $234.5 million or $0.85 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Principal Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $234.5 Mln. vs. $345.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.85 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.39

