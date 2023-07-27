Principal Financial Group Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $388.8 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $3.12 billion, or $12.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Principal Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $375.8 million or $1.53 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Principal Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $388.8 Mln. vs. $3.12 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.58 vs. $12.17 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.65

