Principal Financial Group Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $376.2 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $517.1 million, or $1.87 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Principal Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $428.8 million or $1.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Principal Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $376.2 Mln. vs. $517.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.43 vs. $1.87 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.56

