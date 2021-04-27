Principal Financial Group Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $517.1 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $288.9 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Principal Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $423.5 million or $1.53 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Principal Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $423.5 Mln. vs. $319.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.53 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.34

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.