Principal Financial Group Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $288.9 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $429.9 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Principal Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $319.6 million or $1.15 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Principal Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $319.6 Mln. vs. $400.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.15 vs. $1.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.13

