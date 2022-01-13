Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) insiders sold US$837k worth of stock last year which shareholders may not want to overlook

While Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) shareholders have enjoyed a good week with stock up 3.1%, they need remain vigilant. In spite of the relatively cheap prices, insiders made the decision to sell US$837k worth of stock in the last 12 months. This could be a warning indicator of vulnerabilities in the future.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Principal Financial Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Timothy Dunbar, for US$604k worth of shares, at about US$60.40 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$76.52, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 15% of Timothy Dunbar's holding.

Insiders in Principal Financial Group didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:PFG Insider Trading Volume January 13th 2022

I will like Principal Financial Group better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Principal Financial Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.4% of Principal Financial Group shares, worth about US$78m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Principal Financial Group Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Principal Financial Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Still, the insider transactions at Principal Financial Group in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Principal Financial Group.

But note: Principal Financial Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

