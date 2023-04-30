Principal Financial Group Inc - Registered Shares (PFG) Declares $0.64 Dividend

Principal Financial Group Inc - Registered Shares said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.64 per share ($2.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.64 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $74.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.43%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.11%, the lowest has been 2.73%, and the highest has been 9.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.92 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.74 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1398 funds or institutions reporting positions in Principal Financial Group Inc - Registered Shares. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 5.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFG is 0.24%, a decrease of 0.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 204,972K shares. The put/call ratio of PFG is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.98% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Principal Financial Group Inc - Registered Shares is 79.90. The forecasts range from a low of 64.64 to a high of $98.70. The average price target represents an increase of 6.98% from its latest reported closing price of 74.69.

The projected annual revenue for Principal Financial Group Inc - Registered Shares is 13,777MM, a decrease of 19.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.13.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nippon Life Insurance holds 18,137K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 16,825K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,805K shares, representing a decrease of 17.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFG by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 8,498K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,150K shares, representing a decrease of 19.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFG by 10.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,425K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,423K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFG by 7.44% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,698K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,748K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFG by 5.91% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Principal helps people and companies around the world build, protect and advance their financial well-being through retirement, insurance and asset management solutions that fit their lives. Its employees are passionate about helping clients of all income and portfolio sizes achieve their goals - offering innovative ideas, investment expertise and real-life solutions to make financial progress possible.

