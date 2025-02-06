Principal Financial Group Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG):

Earnings: $905.4 million in Q4 vs. -$871.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: $3.92 in Q4 vs. -$3.66 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Principal Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $448.1 million or $1.94 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.93 per share

