Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.64 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.59% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $70.91, the dividend yield is 3.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFG was $70.91, representing a -4.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.30 and a 51.48% increase over the 52 week low of $46.81.

PFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). PFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.21. Zacks Investment Research reports PFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 32.84%, compared to an industry average of 14.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pfg Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PFG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PFG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU)

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DDIV with an increase of 5.71% over the last 100 days. RDIV has the highest percent weighting of PFG at 3.53%.

