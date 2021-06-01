Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 02, 2021

Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.61 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.93% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $65.39, the dividend yield is 3.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFG was $65.39, representing a -3.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.97 and a 76.59% increase over the 52 week low of $37.03.

PFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). PFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.87. Zacks Investment Research reports PFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 27.02%, compared to an industry average of 12.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PFG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PFG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PFG as a top-10 holding:

NuShares ETF Trust (NUMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NUMV with an increase of 24.06% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PFG at 1.85%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.