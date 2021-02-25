Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that PFG has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFG was $60.45, representing a -0.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.74 and a 159.33% increase over the 52 week low of $23.31.

PFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Aflac Incorporated (AFL) and Unum Group (UNM). PFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.04. Zacks Investment Research reports PFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 26.16%, compared to an industry average of 11%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PFG Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PFG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PFG as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

NuShares ETF Trust (NUMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NUMV with an increase of 31.53% over the last 100 days. KIE has the highest percent weighting of PFG at 2.36%.

