Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2020

Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PFG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $51.4, the dividend yield is 4.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFG was $51.4, representing a -10.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.16 and a 120.51% increase over the 52 week low of $23.31.

PFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Aflac Incorporated (AFL) and Unum Group (UNM). PFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.41. Zacks Investment Research reports PFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -12.77%, compared to an industry average of -5.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PFG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.