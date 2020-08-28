Dividends
Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PFG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.34, the dividend yield is 5.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFG was $44.34, representing a -23.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.28 and a 90.22% increase over the 52 week low of $23.31.

PFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Aflac Incorporated (AFL) and Unum Group (UNM). PFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.54. Zacks Investment Research reports PFG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.06%, compared to an industry average of -8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PFG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PFG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PFG as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust (OMFL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OMFL with an increase of 20.39% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PFG at 0.72%.

