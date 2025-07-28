Principal Financial Group Inc. Announces Rise In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $406.2 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $353.1 million, or $1.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Principal Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $432.3 million or $1.91 per share for the period.

Principal Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $406.2 Mln. vs. $353.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.79 vs. $1.49 last year.

