Principal Financial Group Cuts Stake in PB Bankshares (PBBK)

Fintel reports that Principal Financial Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.22MM shares of PB Bankshares, Inc. (PBBK). This represents 7.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 0.22MM shares and 8.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.11% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in PB Bankshares. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBBK is 0.03%, a decrease of 1.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.74% to 215K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Maltese Capital Management holds 100K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stilwell Value holds 27K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBBK by 0.83% over the last quarter.

Oppenheimer & Close holds 16K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company.

PB Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PB Bankshares, Inc. is a newly formed Maryland corporation that will own all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Prosper Bank, a mutual savings bank organized under the laws of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The bank operates four branch offices and one loan production office in Chester, Lancaster and Dauphin Counties, Pennsylvania. Its primary market area for deposits includes the communities in which the bank maintains its banking office locations, while its primary lending market area is broader and includes customers in Lebanon, Dauphin and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

