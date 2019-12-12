Principal Financial Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PFG

In trading on Thursday, shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.93, changing hands as high as $54.95 per share. Principal Financial Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFG's low point in its 52 week range is $40.42 per share, with $60.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.99.

