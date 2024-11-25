Principal Financial appoints Lisa Coulson as CHRO

Principal Financial (PFG) Group announced Lisa Coulson as the company’s next chief human resources officer and senior vice president, effective Nov. 30, 2024. Coulson previously served as vice president of human resources. Coulson succeeds Jon Couture, who is departing the organization after six years with the firm.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PFG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.