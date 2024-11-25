News & Insights

Stocks

Principal Financial appoints Lisa Coulson as CHRO

November 25, 2024 — 10:10 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Principal Financial (PFG) Group announced Lisa Coulson as the company’s next chief human resources officer and senior vice president, effective Nov. 30, 2024. Coulson previously served as vice president of human resources. Coulson succeeds Jon Couture, who is departing the organization after six years with the firm.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PFG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.