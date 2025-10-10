Princeton Dumps $2.8 Million Worth of Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) Shares, Keeps Position

Key Points

Sold 26,534 Tapestry shares; estimated transaction value of approximately $2.78 million based on the average price.

Change represents 0.46% of 13F reportable assets under management for the quarter.

Post-trade stake: 54,082 shares valued at $6.12 million as of September 30, 2025.

Tapestry now accounts for 1.02% of AUM as of September 30, 2025.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Tapestry (NYSE:TPR), selling 26,534 shares during the quarter, an estimated $2.78 million trade based on the average price for the quarter.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 09, 2025, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tapestry by 26,534 shares during the quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold was approximately $2.78 million, based on the average trading price during the period. The firm ended the quarter holding 54,082 shares worth $6.12 million.

What else to know

The reduction moves Tapestry to 1.02% of Princeton Global Asset Management's 13F assets under management.

Princeton's top holdings after the filing:

Broadcom : $38.59 million (6.4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

: $38.59 million (6.4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 Microsoft : $36.89 million (6.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

: $36.89 million (6.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : $27.80 million (4.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

: $27.80 million (4.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 Alphabet : $24.95 million (4.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

: $24.95 million (4.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 JP Morgan Chase: $20.24 million (3.4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 8, 2025, shares were priced at $116.81, up 158.1% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 141.82 percentage points over the past year.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $7 billion Net Income (TTM) $183.2 million Dividend Yield 1.28% Price (as of market close 2025-10-08) $116.81

Company Snapshot

Tapestry offers luxury accessories and lifestyle products, including handbags, small leather goods, footwear, jewelry, and ready-to-wear apparel under the Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman brands.

It generates revenue through direct-to-consumer retail stores, e-commerce, and wholesale channels, complemented by licensing agreements for branded merchandise.

The company targets fashion-conscious consumers in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and international markets seeking premium branded products.

Tapestry, Inc. is a leading player in the global luxury goods sector, operating a portfolio of iconic brands with a broad retail and digital footprint. The company leverages its multi-channel distribution and brand strength in the competitive luxury market. Its diversified product offering and international presence position it to capitalize on evolving consumer preferences and global demand for premium accessories and lifestyle products.

Foolish take

While the Foolish ideology is typically to avoid trimming winning positions, Princeton's decision to sell a little bit of its Tapestry stock makes a lot of sense.

First, Tapestry's stock has nearly quadrupled over the last two years, which was when the firm started buying the stock. This profit marks a quick return from a stock that had previously traded sideways for most of the last two decades.

Second, many luxury retail stocks like Tapestry can prove to be very cyclical and fickle in nature. Said another way, they're not always the buy-and-hold-forever type of stocks I tend to focus on as a Fool.

Finally, Princeton is keeping a 1% portfolio allocation to Tapestry for the time being, which may prove to be a shrewd move.

Tapestry reported record sales and margins in its most recent quarter. More importantly, 70% of the new customers added during the quarter were millennials and Gen Z, which points toward a brighter long-term future for the company's popularity.

However, with the stock trading nearly three times above its previous all-time highs, I'm comfortable just watching this one go by. Nevertheless, it will be fascinating to watch and see if its future results can match the stock's current momentum.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Securities holdings that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if they exceed $100 million.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a financial institution or fund manager.

Quarter: A three-month period used by companies for financial reporting and performance measurement, often aligned with the calendar year.

Direct-to-consumer: A sales model where products are sold directly from the manufacturer or brand to the end customer, bypassing third-party retailers.

Wholesale channels: Distribution methods where products are sold in bulk to retailers or distributors, who then sell to end customers.

Licensing agreements: Legal arrangements allowing another company to use a brand's name or intellectual property in exchange for fees or royalties.

Dividend yield: A financial ratio showing how much a company pays in dividends each year relative to its share price.

Portfolio: A collection of financial assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds, held by an individual or institution.

Luxury goods sector: An industry segment focused on high-end, premium products often associated with exclusivity and brand prestige.

Multi-channel distribution: A strategy using multiple sales avenues—such as retail stores, online, and wholesale—to reach customers.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,091%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and Tapestry and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.