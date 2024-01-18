News & Insights

Markets
BPRN

Princeton Bancorp To Acquire Cornerstone Financial Corporation - Quick Facts

January 18, 2024 — 08:12 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN), the parent company of The Bank of Princeton, and Cornerstone Financial Corporation, the parent company of Cornerstone Bank, have entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger pursuant to which Princeton Bancorp will acquire Cornerstone in a deal valued at approximately $17.9 million.

Cornerstone will merge with, into and under the charter of Princeton Bancorp. In the merger, each share of Cornerstone common stock outstanding will be exchanged for 0.24 shares of Princeton Bancorp, having a value of $8.16 per share. The transaction is projected to be 21% accretive to Princeton Bancorp's 2025 earnings per share on a GAAP basis and 16% accretive on a cash basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BPRN
CFIC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.