Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Announces Drop In Q2 Profit, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $0.69 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $5.13 million, or $0.80 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.03 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.8% to $18.81 million from $15.97 million last year.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.69 Mln. vs. $5.13 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.10 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue: $18.81 Mln vs. $15.97 Mln last year.

