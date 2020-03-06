Princess Cruises Temporarily Revises Cancellation Policy On Coronavirus

(RTTNews) - Responding to the Coronavirus outbreak, Princess Cruises said it is temporarily modifying its cancellation policy for cruises and cruise tours departing through May 31, 2020. The cruise line is implementing this revised policy to assist guests making decisions regarding their upcoming cruise vacations during the evolving worldwide COVID-19 situation.

Guests, who choose to keep their booking as currently scheduled for departures between March 9 and May 31 will receive the Onboard Credit amounts. They will receive $100 per cabin for 3-day and 4-day cruises; $150 per cabin for 5-day cruises, and $200 per cabin for 6 day and longer cruises.

