Princess Cruises Extends Pause In Ship Operations - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Princess Cruises, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL, CCL.L, CUK), said the company is extending its pause in global operations. The cruise operations impacted include: all cruises sailing through March 31, 2021; and all cruises longer than seven days sailing in and out of United States ports through November 1, 2021.

Princess Cruises said the company is extending its pause in operations for cruises departing in and out of Japan through June 25, 2021.

The company noted that guests currently booked on these cancelled voyages will have the option to receive a refundable Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 25% of the cruise fare.

