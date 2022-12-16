Prince William's godmother apologises to woman over racism incident

December 16, 2022 — 10:22 am EST

Written by Michael Holden for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Prince William's godmother has met to offer her sincere apologies to a woman over comments she had made about her race and nationality at an official royal reception last month, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

Susan Hussey quit her role in the British royal family's household after repeatedly asking Ngozi Fulani, who was born in Britain and works for a domestic abuse support group, where she was from.

"Lady Susan has pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area," the palace said in a statement.

"Ms Fulani, who has unfairly received the most appalling torrent of abuse on social media and elsewhere, has accepted this apology and appreciates that no malice was intended."

