Prince William visits wife Kate after surgery, King Charles 'fine'

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Prince William was pictured visiting his wife Kate in hospital on Thursday after she underwent abdominal surgery this week, while King Charles is "fine" ahead of treatment for an enlarged prostate, his wife Queen Camilla said.

Kensington Palace said Kate, 42, the Princess of Wales, had been admitted to the private London Clinic on Tuesday for planned surgery, saying the procedure had been successful and that she was expected to remain for 10 to 14 days in hospital before returning home.

Kate was "doing well", the BBC said, quoting unnamed royal sources. No details of her surgery have been given, but a royal source said the condition was non-cancerous.

Heir to the throne William, 41, who has postponed several upcoming public engagements while Kate recovers, was pictured leaving the hospital after a visit her but did not speak to media.

Kensington Palace has said it would only provide updates on her progress when there was "significant new information to share". It added that, on medical advice, she was unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.

The announcement of Kate's surgery on Wednesday was followed quickly after by a statement saying King Charles, 75, had sought treatment for a benign enlarged prostate.

He is due to attend hospital next week for a "corrective procedure" and has also been forced to postpone a number of planned engagements on the advice of his doctor to allow for a short period of recuperation.

His wife Camilla told reporters on Thursday he was "fine" and "looking forward to getting back to work" as she visited Aberdeen Art Gallery in Scotland.

Usually the royals do not disclose details of illnesses, regarding all medical issues as a private matte, but Charles was keen to share details of his condition to encourage other men experiencing symptoms to have a medical check.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Alison Williams)

