Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, leaves hospital

LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, left a London hospital on Tuesday where he had been receiving treatment since Friday.

A Reuters photographer said Philip, whose official title is the Duke of Edinburgh, walked out of the King Edward VII Hospital, and got into a car before being driven away.

Philip had been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure for treatment for a pre-existing condition, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

