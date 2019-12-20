US Markets

Prince Philip, 98, husband of Queen Elizabeth, taken to hospital

Michael Holden Reuters
Britain's Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth was taken to hospital on Friday as a precautionary measure for treatment for a pre-existing condition, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

"The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition," the palace said in a statement. "The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor."

