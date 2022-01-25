Markets
Prince International wins conditional EU okay for Ferro deal

BRUSSELS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday cleared with conditions specialty chemical maker Prince International's PMHC.UL acquisition of Ferro Corp FOE.N.

The European Commission said Prince agreed to sell its European porcelain enamel and glass coatings businesses in Belgium and Italy to address competition concerns.

Prince will also transfer its UK production unit of forehearth colourants concentrates to Belgium.

"These commitments fully remove the overlaps existing between Prince and Ferro's activities in the markets where the Commission had identified competition concerns," the EU competition enforcer said in a statement.

