News & Insights

Prince Harry's libel claim against Mail on Sunday publisher must go to trial, judge rules

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

December 08, 2023 — 05:18 am EST

Written by Sam Tobin for Reuters ->

Adds detail from ruling in paragraphs 4-5

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Prince Harry's libel case against the Mail on Sunday newspaper over an article about his security arrangements must go to trial, a judge at London's High Court ruled on Friday, rejecting the royal's attempts to have the publisher's defence thrown out.

Harry, King Charles' younger son, sued publisher Associated Newspapers last year over an article that stated he had tried to keep secret a separate legal fight with the British government over his publicly funded police protection, which was withdrawn after he stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

The report also accused Harry of attempting to mislead the public about his willingness to pay for the policing himself.

Harry applied to have the newspaper group's defence thrown out, but Judge Matthew Nicklin said in a written ruling that it had a real prospect of success.

The judge added in a summary of his ruling: "The Duke of Sussex's claim will now go through its remaining pre-trial phases and, unless resolved in some other way, to a trial at some point in 2024."

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Sarah Young and William Schomberg)

((Sam.Tobin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.