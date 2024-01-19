News & Insights

Prince Harry withdraws libel claim against British tabloid

January 19, 2024 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Farouq Suleiman and Sarah Young for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry has withdrawn his libel claim against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday newspaper, its sister title the Daily Mail reported on Friday.

Harry, King Charles' younger son, has sued the publisher over a 2022 article which alleged he only offered to pay for police protection after bringing a separate legal fight against the British government.

In December, he lost his attempt to have the paper's defence to his libel lawsuit thrown out, meaning he would have likely had to give evidence at London's High Court later this year.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
