Prince Harry was a victim of phone-hacking by Mirror newspapers - London High Court

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

December 15, 2023 — 05:47 am EST

Written by Michael Holden for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry was a victim of "modest" phone-hacking and other unlawful information gathering by journalists at Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), London's High Court ruled on Friday.

The prince – who became the first senior royal to appear as a witness in court for 130 years at the trial in June – had sued MGN, the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, at London's High Court.

Harry said he was targeted by MGN for 15 years from 1996 and that more than 140 stories which appeared in its papers were the result of unlawful information gathering, though the trial only considered 33 of these. Of those the judge found unlawful actions had contributed to 15.

