Prince Harry Visits Ailing Father King Charles, No Meeting With Brother William On The Cards

Prince Harry is set to visit the UK following his father, King Charles‘ cancer diagnosis, but there are reportedly “no plans” for a reunion with his brother, Prince William.

What Happened: The Duke of Sussex arrived in the UK on Tuesday, as per a People report. He visited King Charles at Clarence House, where the two reportedly met for the first time since the monarch’s coronation in May.

A source close to the royal family told the publication, “That is good. Hopefully [Harry] will bring the grandchildren at some point too, as that would be lovely for all of them.”

While Harry met with King Charles, a day after his cancer news went public, there are reportedly “no plans” for a meetup between the two princes. Prince William has been busy himself, stepping away from royal duties to care for his three children while his wife, Kate Middleton, recovers from abdominal surgery.

The Prince of Wales is due to return to public duties with an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle and the London Air Ambulance’s annual fundraising gala. Nonetheless, there are currently no plans to appoint Counsellors of State to act on King Charles’ behalf.

King Charles has been supporting Kate’s recovery. He is expected to resume public duties soon, with Prince William possibly taking on some responsibilities on his behalf.

Why It Matters: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially stepped down as working members of the royal family in February 2021. This move followed their decision to become financially independent, which was confirmed after discussions with the late Queen Elizabeth. The couple’s departure from royal duties has since been a topic of much speculation.

In January 2023, Prince Harry made some startling claims about the royal family in his memoir, “Spare.” The division between the two brothers was notably highlighted in the memoir, where he consciously revealed the rift in his family. According to author Omid Scobie, “absolutely nothing has changed” since the book’s publication.

Last year, Meghan had skipped the coronation of King Charles III in London which was on the same day as Archie’s birthday. Harry, who resides in California with his wife and their two children, also flew back immediately after the event.

