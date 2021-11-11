Prince Harry Had Reached Out To Twitter CEO About Capitol Riots

(RTTNews) - Prince Harry has claimed, in a piece of stunning news, that he had informed Twitter, Inc (TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey that his platform was being used to plan a political coup just a day before the Capitol riots on January 6. During his appearance in an interview to talk about the dangers of misinformation, the Duke of Wessex said that Dorsey failed to mail him back or follow up in any other method. He said, "I warned him that his platform was allowing a coup to be staged. That email was sent the day before, then it happened and I have not heard from him since."

However, Dorsey avoided any responsibility for the matter by simply tweeting a screenshot of his mail account, which shows that it is full.

On January 6, a huge hoard of supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the Capitol building in order to stop Joe Biden from swearing-in as the president. Republican leaders, including the 45th President, were adamant in claiming that the election process was rigged despite multiple recounts proving otherwise. On the day of the event, Trump addressed his followers to "fight like hell" to "stop the steal" leading to a massive insurrection. As many as 700 people have been arrested till now in relation to the events. Trump has been expelled from Twitter following the event as he has been from all other major social media platforms. Earlier this week, the press secretary of the Trump administration Kayleigh McEnany, Trump's advisor Stephen Miller along with 10 other names were subpoenaed by the investigating committee. Apart from the Capitol riots, Harry, currently working with Aspen Commission on Information Disorder, also spoke about how his marriage with Meghan Merkel was treated in a racist and misogynistic genre by the British tabloid resulting in the couple leaving the Royal estate and relocating to California.

"Maybe people know this and maybe they don't, but the term Megxit was or is a misogynistic term, and it was created by a troll, amplified by royal correspondents, and it grew and grew and grew into mainstream media. But it began with a troll," Harry said. "I learned from a very early age that the incentives of publishing are not necessarily aligned with the incentives of truth, I know this story all too well. I lost my mother to this self-manufactured rabidness and obviously, I'm determined not to lose the mother of my children to the same thing," added Harry, scathing the spice-lust of media. The Prince took aim on all social media platforms including Facebook and Youtube for not taking any action against the accounts that are spreading the misinformation and termed it as a "global humanitarian crisis" that need to be solved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.