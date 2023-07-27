News & Insights

Prince Harry gets partial go ahead for Murdoch UK tabloid trial

July 27, 2023 — 05:16 am EDT

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Prince Harry can proceed with some of his lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's UK newspaper arm but his allegations of phone-hacking were made too late, London's High Court ruled on Thursday.

Harry is suing Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN) over multiple acts of wrongdoing he says were committed on behalf of its tabloids, the Sun and the now-defunct News of the World, from the mid-1990s until 2016.

NGN had argued during hearings in April that the claims should be struck out because they fell outside the six-year time limit for legal action to have been brought.

