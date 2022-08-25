World Markets

Prince Harry competes in polo tournament in Colorado

Contributor
Liliana Salgado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN MOHATT

Britain's Prince Harry was back in the saddle on Thursday, competing in a polo match for charity in Carbondale, Colorado.

By Liliana Salgado

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry was back in the saddle on Thursday, competing in a polo match for charity in Carbondale, Colorado.

Dressed in light blue and white team colors, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, galloped across a polo pitch set against the unusual backdrop of the Rockies.

The prince was taking part in a round robin tournament, playing for the Sentebale Team with his long-time friend, Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras.

Figueras is the ambassador and Harry the co-founding patron of Sentebale, which seeks to raise money for young people in Lesotho and Botswana and holds the fundraising Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup annually.

(Reporting by Liliana Salgado; Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((rosalba.obrien@thomsonreuters.com, Twitter: @rosalbaob; +1-646-988-3014;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular