US Markets

Prince Harry arrives back in UK for Prince Philip's funeral - The Sun

Contributor
Maria Ponnezhath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

Prince Harry arrived back in Britain on Sunday ahead of his grandfather's funeral in Windsor, the Sun newspaper reported, citing an eye witness.

April 11 (Reuters) - Prince Harry arrived back in Britain on Sunday ahead of his grandfather's funeral in Windsor, the Sun newspaper reported, citing an eye witness.

The report also said Harry was due home imminently, after landing at Heathrow airport from Los Angeles, to quarantine in time for the Duke of Edinburgh's farewell service, which will be held on April 17.

Buckingham Palace yesterday said that his pregnant wife Meghan will not attend as she had been advised not to travel by her physician.

Prince Philip's death has left a huge void for his wife Queen Elizabeth and Britain has lost its "grandfather", his son Prince Andrew said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((Maria.Ponnezhath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822749;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular