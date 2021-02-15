US Markets

Prince Harry and Meghan to break silence in Oprah interview

Contributor
Andrew MacAskill Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan will break their silence in their first interview since they quit Britain's royal family when they sit down with Oprah Winfrey next month.

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan will break their silence in their first interview since they quit Britain's royal family when they sit down with Oprah Winfrey next month.

Harry and Meghan, who announced they are expecting their second child on Sunday, shocked senior royals last year by announcing plans to step back from their royal roles.

CBS said the interview will be broadcast on March 7.

"Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure," CBS said in a statement.

"Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

((Andrew.MacAskill@thomsonreuters.com; +447818584430; Reuters Messaging: andrew.macaskill@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More