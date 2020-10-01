World Markets

Prince Harry and Meghan tell Britain: tackle 'structural racism'

Meghan and Prince Harry called on Britain to grasp an opportunity to change "structural racism" which they said was holding young people of colour back, The Evening Standard reported.

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Meghan and Prince Harry called on Britain to grasp an opportunity to change "structural racism" which they said was holding young people of colour back, The Evening Standard reported.

Harry said Britain could be a better place if white people understood more about those "of a different coloured skin", the prince told the newspaper in an interview.

The couple, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have spoken out a number of times on race issues since they stepped down from their roles as working members of the royal family and moved to California.

In June, Meghan said she was sorry that children had to grow up in a world where racism still existed and that events in the United States after the death of George Floyd were "devastating".

    Most Popular