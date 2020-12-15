Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sign Podcast Deal With Spotify

The U.K.'s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, known formally as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are about to become podcasters. Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) announced Tuesday that it has signed an exclusive deal with the royal couple's Archewell Audio production company to create podcasts for its service.

Spotify said that the arrangement is a multiyear deal, and will include a holiday special hosted by the couple to be released this month. Archewell's first series should be released next year, although the company did not get more specific. While Spotify said this is a multiyear deal, it hasn't provided the time frame, nor has it divulged any financial details.

Image source: Getty Images.

The company sees an immense opportunity in podcasting, and it has signed deals with noted figures in the segment such as Joe Rogan, in addition to famous names that are relatively new to the art, like Barack and Michelle Obama.

Harry and Meghan, an actress by profession, have been busy setting up deals in the arts sphere since abandoning their royal duties earlier this year. In September, the two signed a high-profile multiyear deal with Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) to produce content for the popular streaming service.

Netflix -- home to the popular series about Harry's blood relatives, The Crown -- is to air feature films, TV shows, and documentaries produced by the couple. As with the Spotify arrangement, few details about this deal have been provided by either Netflix or the two royals.

In late trading on Tuesday, Spotify's shares were up by 1.9% following the news, bettering the 1.2% gain of the S&P 500 index.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Netflix and Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

