Prince Andrew reaches settlement with sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre -court filing

Prince Andrew has reached a settlement with Virginia Giuffre, a court filing showed on Tuedsay, after she accused him in a lawsuit of sexually abusing her more than two decades ago when she was 17.

Giuffre sued the Duke of York last August, alleging he battered her while the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was trafficking her.

