Primoris Services Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $92.75, along with a high estimate of $102.00 and a low estimate of $85.00. Observing a 14.51% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $81.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Primoris Services. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Thielman DA Davidson Maintains Buy $85.00 $85.00 Drew Chamberlain JP Morgan Raises Overweight $88.00 $77.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Announces Buy $102.00 - Sangita Jain Keybanc Announces Overweight $96.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Primoris Services. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Primoris Services compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Primoris Services's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Primoris Services's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Primoris Services analyst ratings.

Get to Know Primoris Services Better

Primoris Services Corp is a provider of infrastructure services operating mainly in the United States and Canada. It provides a wide range of construction services, maintenance, replacement, fabrication and engineering services to a diversified base of customers. The reportable segments are Utilities segment and the Energy segment. The Utilities segment operates in a range of services, including the installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communication systems. The Energy segment operates in a range of services that include engineering, procurement, and construction, retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, outages, pipeline construction and maintenance and others.

Financial Insights: Primoris Services

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Primoris Services displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.82%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Primoris Services's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Primoris Services's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Primoris Services's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, Primoris Services faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PRIM

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2021 Goldman Sachs Downgrades Neutral Sell Aug 2021 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Jul 2021 UBS Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for PRIM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.