Primoris Services to Report Q3 Earnings: Buy, Hold or Fold the Stock?

Primoris Services Corporation PRIM is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 3, after market close.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 58.5% and 12.3%, respectively. Also, on a year-over-year basis, both metrics grew 61.5% and 20.9%, respectively.



Primoris Services’ earnings topped the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters. The average surprise can be observed from the chart below.



Trend in PRIM’s Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter adjusted EPS has remained unchanged at $1.32 over the past 60 days. The estimated figure indicates 8.2% year-over-year growth from adjusted EPS of $1.22.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.81 billion, indicating a 9.8% increase from $1.65 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

Factors Likely to Shape Primoris Services’ Q3 Results

Revenues



The top-line performance of Primoris Services is expected to have been driven by the growing demand for infrastructure solutions across power generation, electric utility and data centers. This demand boost has been fueled by the robust public funding environment across federal and state levels. This favorable market environment is expected to have increased the contributions from PRIM’s reportable segments, Utilities and Energy, during the quarter to be reported.



Moreover, the company highlighted robust starts across new renewables and energy awards, which are expected to have boosted the backlog trends during the quarter and positioned it well for the upcoming period.



Despite ongoing and potential threats from the new tariff regime, the company’s Renewables business is going strong, thanks to robust demand in utility-scale solar and EPC work, alongside increased activity in battery storage projects.



For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the Utilities and Energy segments is pegged at $700 million and $1.16 billion, indicating year-over-year growth from $666.2 million and $1.01 billion, respectively.



Earnings



The bottom line of PRIM is likely to have gained year over year on the back of its efforts into keeping the cost and expense structure mix pliable and not pressuring the margins. Moreover, leverage from the increased top line is expected to have catalyzed this growth trend.



For the third quarter, the Zacks model expects gross profit for the Utilities segment to move down year over year to $83 million from $87 million, but the same for the Energy segment is expected to rise 20.2% to $134 million.



Continued efforts of Primoris Services in controlling costs and ensuring operational leverage are expected to have driven the bottom line further in the upcoming term.

What the Zacks Model Says About Primoris Services

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Primoris Services this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, this is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: PRIM has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PRIM Stock's Price Performance & Valuation

Shares of this Texas-based specialty construction and infrastructure company have surged 125.6% over the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, the broader Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 index. Moreover, during the said time frame, a few of the renowned market peers, including EMCOR Group, Inc. EME, Quanta Services, Inc. PWR and MasTec, Inc. MTZ, have been standing below PRIM. In the past six months, EMCOR, Quanta and MasTec have trended upward 57.1%, 41% and 59.7%, respectively.



PRIM stock is trading at a premium compared with the industry and is higher than its median, on a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio basis. The overvaluation of the stock compared with its industry peers restricts a favorable entry point for the investors. A thorough evaluation of the fundamentals is recommended before taking any action.



Notably, EMCOR, Quanta and MasTec are currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 24.21, 37.73 and 28.4, respectively.

Is It PRIM Stock Buying Time Yet?

The company’s robust public infrastructure exposure and continued demand in renewable energy, particularly in utility-scale solar and battery storage, have been bolstering its near-term visibility. Contributions from new awards and higher backlog across the Energy business are encouraging. Moreover, PRIM’s disciplined cost control and operational leverage may help sustain margin performance despite inflationary pressures and tariff-related uncertainties.



PRIM stock’s premium valuation, with stagnant earnings estimate position, makes the investment decision unlikely in the near term, despite market trends favoring its growth, with long-term prospects being encouraging.



Summing up, given these factors, new investors may prefer to wait for a better entry point or clearer earnings momentum before taking new positions in the stock. On the other hand, it is prudent for existing investors to retain PRIM stock in their portfolios ahead of the upcoming third-quarter financial results.

