Primoris Services Receives Solar Projects Worth About $770 Mln

June 27, 2023 — 05:17 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) Tuesday said it received solar projects with a combined estimated value of around $770 million.

The contracts were secured by the company's Energy Segment.

"Based on the strength of our customer relationships and our proven track record to execute best-in-class utility-scale solar projects, we continue to see repeat customers partner with Primoris for the successful construction of their projects," said Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Primoris. "These awards are further recognition of the exceptional performance by Primoris' workforce and their capabilities to execute our responsibilities to the satisfaction of our customers."

The awards are for the engineering, procurement and construction of three utility-scale solar facilities with a combined generation capacity of over 1.4 GW located in the Southwest.

Initial project construction will begin in the third quarter of 2023 on one of the three projects and the remaining two projects will have initial project construction beginning in the third quarter of 2025.

