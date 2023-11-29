Primoris Services (PRIM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.20, changing hands as low as $29.16 per share. Primoris Services Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRIM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PRIM's low point in its 52 week range is $20.242 per share, with $36.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.23.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: Live Cash Dividend Declarations Feed
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding OVRL
OMEX market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.