Primoris Services (PRIM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.20, changing hands as low as $29.16 per share. Primoris Services Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRIM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRIM's low point in its 52 week range is $20.242 per share, with $36.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.23.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.