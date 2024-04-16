Primoris Services (PRIM) Price Target Increased by 24.81% to 56.44

The average one-year price target for Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) has been revised to 56.44 / share. This is an increase of 24.81% from the prior estimate of 45.22 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 43.43 to a high of 66.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.77% from the latest reported closing price of 44.52 / share.

Primoris Services Declares $0.06 Dividend

On February 21, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 28, 2024 received the payment on April 15, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $44.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.54%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.02%, the lowest has been 0.51%, and the highest has been 2.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 1.85 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 488 funds or institutions reporting positions in Primoris Services. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 8.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRIM is 0.20%, a decrease of 13.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.40% to 59,444K shares. The put/call ratio of PRIM is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 2,454K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,921K shares, representing a decrease of 19.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 82.33% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 1,977K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,124K shares, representing a decrease of 7.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 15.56% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,668K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,779K shares, representing a decrease of 6.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 7.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,663K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,651K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 8.69% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,580K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,520K shares, representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 91.51% over the last quarter.

Primoris Services Background Information

Founded in 1960, Primoris is one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating throughout the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance and engineering services to a diversified and well-tenured blue-chip client base.

