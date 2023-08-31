Primoris Services (PRIM) Price Target Increased by 17.50% to 39.95

The average one-year price target for Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) has been revised to 39.95 / share. This is an increase of 17.50% from the prior estimate of 34.00 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.31 to a high of 47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.57% from the latest reported closing price of 35.49 / share.

Primoris Services Declares $0.06 Dividend

On August 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 will receive the payment on October 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $35.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.68%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.06%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 2.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.68 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Primoris Services. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRIM is 0.19%, an increase of 16.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 57,812K shares. The put/call ratio of PRIM is 1.00, indicating a neutral outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,583K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,781K shares, representing a decrease of 5.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 11.74% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,921K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,359K shares, representing an increase of 19.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 553.42% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 2,007K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,310K shares, representing a decrease of 15.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 5.35% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,752K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,231K shares, representing an increase of 29.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 49.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,644K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Primoris Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1960, Primoris is one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating throughout the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance and engineering services to a diversified and well-tenured blue-chip client base.

