Is Primoris Services (PRIM) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Primoris Services (PRIM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Primoris Services is one of 88 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Primoris Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRIM's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, PRIM has gained about 76.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 6.2% on average. This means that Primoris Services is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Construction sector, United Rentals (URI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 34%.

Over the past three months, United Rentals' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Primoris Services belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 42.5% so far this year, so PRIM is performing better in this area.

United Rentals, however, belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 30-stock industry is ranked #151. The industry has moved -0.2% so far this year.

Primoris Services and United Rentals could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.