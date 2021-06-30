Primoris Services (PRIM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Primoris Services (PRIM) closed the most recent trading day at $29.43, moving +1.45% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction contractor had lost 10.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 3.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16% in that time.

PRIM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, PRIM is projected to report earnings of $0.69 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.47%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $911.2 million, up 0.33% from the year-ago period.

PRIM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.43 per share and revenue of $3.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.48% and +5.99%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PRIM should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PRIM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PRIM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.7, so we one might conclude that PRIM is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

